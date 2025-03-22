‘Fennell’, K-9 who found missing child and sniffed for bombs, dies after cancer diagnosis

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of their retired K-9, Fennell, who passed away on Friday after a battle with cancer. Fennell retired in December following his diagnosis.

Fennell graduated from K-9 school in 2017 and had a distinguished career. He was involved in various operations, from finding a missing child to sniffing sniffing for bombs.

Fennell even had the opportunity to meet country music star Miranda Lambert at CMAC last summer. He is survived by his brother, Ernie, who continues to serve as a K-9.

