Fentanyl, guns, ammo bust by undercover agents sparked by community tips

ONTARIO COUNTY, N.Y. – Ontario County District Attorney Jim Ritts announced a major seizure of drugs, guns, and ammunition.

Officials said Ronnie Boswell Jr. was behind the alleged crimes, selling firearms and fentanyl to undercover agents.

“The fact of the matter is he was able to get his hands on this very easily and was proactively reaching out to the police officers working this case looking to sell these guns almost on a daily basis,” Ontario County Sheriff, David Cirencione said.

Investigators seized 14 firearms, 13 feeding devices, and more than 2,600 fentanyl pills.

Ritts and Cirencione said Boswell Jr. sold all of it to undercover agents.

“They were coming from Rochester but Mr. Boswell believed he was selling them to people who were working and operating in Ontario County,” Cirencione said.

The investigation began with Geneva police after numerous community calls and complaints.

It expanded with help from Seneca County deputies, Ontario Sheriff’s officer investigators, state police, the D.A.’s office and the ATF.

Undercover detectives purchased weapons from Boswell Jr. multiple times over three months and was arrested in January.

“He had sold 200 fentanyl pills that day, a semi-automatic rifle, and a large capacity ammunition feeding device,” Ritts said.

When Boswell Jr. was taken into custody, the buy money was recovered from him. Ritts said they knew they had the right person.

“As a result, we were able to seize a number of firearms destined for the streets of Ontario County and taken off the streets and kept off the streets,” Ritts said.

Cirencione emphasized the importance of these operations.

“Every time we have an overdose where somebody loses their life or they are incapacitated, the one common denominator in all of them is fentanyl. That’s what’s killing people,” Cirencione said.

If convicted, Boswell could get up to 25 years in prison. He’s in the Ontario County jail. The sheriff encourages neighbors to contact the tip line at 585-396-DRUG if you are suspicious of something.

You can also submit a tip through the Ontario County Sheriff’s office app.

