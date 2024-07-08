Festival del Barrio celebrates Latin culture in Rochester

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Community members gathered on Sunday to celebrate Latin culture at the Festival del Barrio.

The festival highlighted authentic Latin food, live music, and Latin Bomba dancers. Jason Barber, one of the organizers, said the community response has been great.

“A lot of the abuelitas here, they love the music. They love the culture. It brings joy to the neighborhood. It brings a lot of people over,” Barber said. “Today’s just a day in which we just celebrate the importance of our neighborhood and bring our neighborhood together.”

The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue, where the festival took place, is open every Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

