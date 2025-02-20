Festival of Inclusion returns to Nazareth University

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Golisano Foundation is bringing together community organizations in its fourth annual Festival of Inclusion.

The Festival is a day filled with interactive fun, games and education that welcomes people of all ages and abilities to learn about inclusive resources and services.

Some of the activities include sports and fitness, adaptive equipment demonstrations, a sensory friendly room, virtual reality experiences, therapeutic animals and food trucks.

They will also have over 85 organizations from the community, with some hosting interactive activities and demonstrations.

This festival has brought together people and families across Western New York since its launch in 2020, connecting them with over 80 organizations from New York and Florida that have inclusive practices and foster acceptance.

“The Golisano Foundation recognizes that the world is a better place when everyone is engaged and a part of it,” said Executive Director Erica Dayton. “Holding events like the Festival of Inclusion provides a fun, safe, and informative environment for people with and without disabilities to interact with each other through engaging activities while learning more about what our community has to offer to everyone.”

This free event will take place on March 1 from 11a.m. to 2p.m. at the Golisano Training Center at Nazareth University.

To learn more about the festival and the organizations apart of the day, click here.