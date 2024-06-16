Festival Saturday honors Rochester’s refugees

World Refugee Day observed in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A festival in Rochester on Saturday honored the city’s refugees, with music, dance and food from all around the world.

The World Refugee Day celebration was held at Rochester International Academy. The day honors the bravery and sacrifices made by millions of refugees around the globe.

The leader of a local charity that supports refugees says it’s important to support Rochester’s refugees like any other citizens.

“It’s very important for them to feel welcome. Not only welcome but celebrated,” said Zaviour Johnson. “It’s really essential to our future because essentially, the future is in their hands. When they come in, they’re looking for new opportunities to grow and expand their life, but also our community as well.”