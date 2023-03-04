Fetanyl found at hazmat scene in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. – There is new information on the deadly hazardous materials incident at a Syracuse apartment complex that killed two people on Wednesday.

Syracuse Police identified the people killed as 24-year-old Joseph Lee and 55-year-old David Emilo, according to Syracuse.com.

The Syracuse fire chief said the two men died of apparent overdoses. Fentanyl was found on their bodies. It will take up to a month to figure out what other substances were present.

Police first responded to the apartments on Wednesday morning, where they found both men dead, and another person who had to be hospitalized. That person has since been discharged.