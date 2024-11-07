Fewer people voted in Monroe County this year compared to 2020

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Fewer people voted in Monroe County during the 2024 Presidential Race compared to the 2020 race.

About 333,000 people voted in the county, which is about 13% lower than in 2020. Nearly 200,000 voters came out on Election Day. The rest took part in early voting, which ran for eight days, or voted by mail.

The Monroe County Board of Elections has a breakdown of how many people voted in each area of the county. You can see it here: