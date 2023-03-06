Fiber internet from GoNetspeed is now available in Palmyra and Macedon

PALMYRA, N.Y. — The telecommunications company GoNetspeed announced that its fiber internet services are now available in Palmyra and Macedon.

The company said on Monday that Palmyra and Macedon are among the more than 2,700 locations to receive its high-speed internet services. Those locations in upstate New York also include Canandaigua, Cheektowaga, Depew, Geneva, Newark, Seneca Falls, and Waterloo.

GoNetspeed is working to expand its fiber networks through nine states including New York. The company’s upload and download speeds range from 300 megabits per second to 1,000 megabits per second.

“As we incorporate more devices into our daily lives, the need for more reliable bandwidth only continues to grow, and we are proud to deliver high-speed internet service that can support our homes and our growing communities, now and well into the future,” said Paul Griswold, GoNetspeed Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and General Manager of New York Operations

GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the eastern U.S. You can sign up for its services here.