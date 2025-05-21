Fidelis Care giving away produce bags at ‘Veggies to Go’ Health fair event

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Fidelis Care health insurance is giving out 100 bags of produce Wednesday at a “Veggies to Go,” and health fair event.

From 12 p.m. until 2 p.m. at the Baden Street Settlement gym on Vienna Street, Fidelis Care and their partners will offer wellness tips, nutrition tips and information on health insurance will giving out fruits and vegetables.

The Veggies to Go program started in 2022 and has given away over 80,000 pounds of fresh fruit and vegetables to people and families in need to address nutrition and food insecurity statewide.

