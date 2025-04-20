Fierce winds in Batavia: Toppled trees, closed roads, broken powerlines, and power outages

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BATAVIA, N.Y. – Strong winds on Saturday caused damage to multiple trees and power lines in Batavia.

Video footage showed one power line snapped in the middle, while another was split at its base. At least one tree was also taken down by the wind.

Emergency services, including state police, Batavia, and the Town of Batavia fire departments, were on the scene. The damage led to closed roads and several power outages.

