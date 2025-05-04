Fifteen students from across New York showcase welding skills at state competition

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Rochester Arc + Flame Center hosted the Thruway Cup Welding Competition on Saturday afternoon.

Fifteen high school students from across New York participated in the event. The competition brought together some of the state’s best young welders to showcase their skills.

The Thruway Cup provided these students with valuable experience in the welding industry. Participants competed for welding equipment, cash prizes, and bragging rights.

