Fifteen-year-old killed in shooting on Jefferson Ave Friday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. —Rochester Police are investigating a third murder in Rochester on Friday night. Officials say the shooting happened on Jefferson Avenue.

The Rochester Police Department says at 11 p.m. Friday night, two 15-year-old and 16-year-old teens showed up at Strong Hospital with gunshot wounds.

The 16-year-old suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his torso and was discharged from the hospital.

The 15-year-old suffered multiple gunshot wounds and went into emergency surgery. he died several hours later.

Officials say during the investigation they learned that the two victims along with a third person who was not injured was driving around Jefferson Avenue and Flint Street in a stolen vehicle. The vehicle was driving recklessly through/over fields and circling the area.

At some point, shots were fired at the vehicle the victims were in, resulting in the double shooting.

Police are still investigating whether those gunshots came from another vehicle or someone on the street.

One of the two people in the stolen car with the victim who died is being charged for possession of a stolen car. One of the two were brought to the Rush juvenile detention facility. Police explain he was out of custody on a previous stolen vehicle charge and also had an active warrant for failing to appear in court.