Fifth annual Black Culture Festival celebrates diversity and uplifts local businesses

Rochester, NY – The fifth Annual Black Culture Festival was held on Saturday and Sunday at Parcel 5.

There was a diverse group of local food and shopping vendors, family activities, entertainment, and prizes.

The festival is not only a celebration of Black culture but also a platform to support and uplift Black businesses and artists.

This year’s theme, “Black Is Beauty,” aims to highlight the beauty and diversity within the Black community.