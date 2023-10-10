Fifth Annual Roc Holiday Village returns December 1

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The fifth annual City of Rochester Roc Holiday Village opens at 4 p.m. Friday, December 1 through December 23 for 17 days of free family-friendly fun at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Park in downtown Rochester.

Since its start in 2018, Roc Holiday Village has welcomed more than 140,000 people of all ages for holiday magic annually.

Saturday, December 2 at 5:00 p.m., the annual Liberty Pole Lighting will include a parade to Roc Holiday Village held in partnership with the City of Rochester. More details about the lighting and parade will be announced at a later date.

Roc Holiday Village continues on Sunday, December 3; Wednesday, December 6; Thursday, December 7; Friday, December 8; Saturday, December 9; Sunday, December 10; Wednesday, December 13, Thursday, December 14; Friday, December 15; Saturday, December 16; Sunday, December 17; Wednesday, December 20; Thursday, December 21; Friday, December 22; Saturday, December 23.

Village Hours

• Santa’s Workshop will be open Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Triple-O Lodge bar and Frosty’s Food Court will be open Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Friday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• The ice rink will be open weather permitting Wednesday, Thursday, Friday 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

• Shopping Village will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m, Saturday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Simcona Gingerbread House will be open Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m, Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Winter Igloo tickets go on sale Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m.

The 10 cozy igloos are available to book for groups of six to eight people each. Each dome-covered lounge has a view of the village, is furnished with chairs, blankets, and pillows, and offers bar service.

Igloo tickets go on sale Saturday, November 4 at 10 a.m. online. They can be booked for 90-minute increments for $190 plus taxes and fees. Additional food and drink options are available for purchase in advance during the checkout process. Igloos sold out in one hour in 2022.

Story Time With Santa and Story Time With Anna and Elsa tickets go on sale Saturday, October 28 at 1 p.m.

Complete list of events and tickets available here.