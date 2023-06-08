Fifth graders at School No. 12 ride boat on Genesee River and learn about science

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s a new tour boat floating down the Genesee River. Throughout June, kids will be onboard learning about science.

On Tuesday, fifth-grade students from RCSD School No. 12 boarded the Riverie, Corn Hill Navigation’s newest tour boat.

While riding along the river, students did three different science experiments that focused on the biological, chemical, and physical characteristics of water.

“Today, our students got an up close and personal look at what makes Rochester, Rochester, the mighty Genesee River and forever instilling pride in our awesome city,” said School No. 12 principal Kathleen Trepanier.

After the students returned, Mayor Malik Evans christened the boat and members of the public had a chance to catch a ride.