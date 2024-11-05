Fifth graders march in downtown Rochester to remind people to vote

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A group of fifth graders marched through downtown Rochester on Monday to remind people to vote.

The students at Genesee Community Charter School marched down Park and East avenues. Becki Mason, a fifth-grade teacher at the charter school, explains why this mattered to the students.

“At first, some of them were like ‘we can’t do anything. we’re just kids. What are we going to do.’ But other kids were like, no, even if we can get a few people out voting tomorrow we did our job,” she said.

“I hope we convince at least like three people,” Fifth grader Ethan Seeley Coleman said.

The students also wrote letters to adults in their lives, like their bus drivers and relatives, urging them to go out and vote.