Fight breaks out at Franklin-East basketball game

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A local high school boys basketball game was cancelled midway through the game Friday after a fight broke out on the court.

Franklin High School was playing at East.

The fight started with shoving between two players and led to a bigger scrum. People came down from the stands, and players had to be separated.

The Rochester Police Department was called, but nobody was injured and no arrests were made.

If the game is rescheduled, it could be closed to fans. Section V also is looking at potential suspensions.