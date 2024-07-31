Fight breaks out at memorial gathering; one person taken to hospital

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An argument that broke out at a large gathering in Pulaski Park in honor of a victim of the Maplewood Park shooting escalated into a large fright Tuesday.

A 22-year-old man from Rochester was taken by private vehicle to Rochester General Hospital, to be treated for minor non-life-threatening injuries, Rochester Police said. While there was an initial report of a stabbing victim, police said nobody was stabbed.

Police arrived at the park at 1200 North St. for the report of the large fight, at the site of a memorial balloon release, at around 6:40 p.m..

There is no one in custody, and the park has been cleared. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.