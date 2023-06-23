Fight breaks out outside Kodak Center after graduation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fight broke out Thursday night among what police call “a limited number of adults” outside the Kodak theatre on West Ridge Road, after the School of the Arts graduation ceremony.

Rochester police say the fight broke out a little after 8:30 p.m. after the graduation ended. Due to the fight, the approximately 1,600 attendees all rapidly left the building. Police say there were no reported injuries or arrests made, and officers are still working to find out more about the fight.

Police who were detailed to the graduation called for backup to handle the large crowd and due to the potential for additional fights, with officers from across the city and several Greece police officers assisting.

West Ridge Road has since reopened.