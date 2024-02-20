Fight on Monroe Avenue leads to Rochester man being hit and pinned under SUV

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s a violent video that has gone viral on social media and many are outraged about it.

The horrific scene happened early Saturday morning on Monroe Avenue near Boardman Street at roughly 2 a.m. Rochester Police Officers were dispatched to the area for reports of a person struck by a car.

“It took your breath away like wow, this took place,” Jennifer Plunkett, owner of Aaron’s Alley said.

News10NBC received tons of emails and calls asking for information about the large fight that broke out over the weekend. RPD says the victim is in the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The 25-year-old victim from Rochester, was left lying in the roadway after a fight broke out between multiple people. He was kicked and punched, and it didn’t stop there. At one point he was knocked to the ground and run over by an SUV. In part of the video, he is pinned underneath a white SUV and dragged.

The question from many viewers was how and why did it get to this point?

“It’s insane, there’s been just a huge amount of violence and all the numbers say that violence is decreasing, but when things happen this close to home it’s awful,” Coretta Thompson, sales associate with Archimage said.

The business is just a few doors down from the bar, where one business owner who spoke to me off camera said the fight broke out and then spilled into the middle of Monroe Avenue.

“I wish people could find a better way to resolve their problems,” Thompson said.



Businesses say the act was vicious, the video was hard to watch, and it doesn’t make sense.



Marsha Augustin: “Have you seen the video?”

Jennifer Plunkett, business owner, Aaron’s Alley: “We did see some parts of the video, which is a shocking video to say the least.”

Police say they responded to the area for a person hit by a car and when they got there, they saw the victim suffering from injuries to his upper body.

Fights are not typically what some business owners say they see outside their doors. When it happens, it’s heartbreaking but they are thankful it wasn’t worse.

“I’m glad from what I understand that he is okay,” Plunkett said.



She hopes those who saw something say something.

“There seem to be a number of people on the avenue. So, I’m sure there were a number of witnesses that would be able to provide way more information,” Plunkett said.

Police have not released the victim’s name, and no one has been arrested. This is being investigated by RPD Central Investigation. They ask anyone with information to call 911.