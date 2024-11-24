Fight or flight: Man describes moments of wall collapse at Brockport townhome

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

BROCKPORT, N.Y. — A wall collapse at the Winston Woods Townhouses left two families displaced. It happened at 3:30 p.m. when a basement wall caved in, causing significant damage.

Jared, a resident of the affected apartment, said, “I hear this cracking sound. I’m like okay, what the heck is that? The whole foundation was just split straight down parallel with the ground.”

Jared and his girlfriend were having lunch when the wall gave way.

“Me and my girlfriend looked at each other and immediately got out as quick as we could. As soon as we touched the top step, all we heard was just the wall break through,” he said. The collapse destroyed everything in the basement. “It completely destroyed everything—everything that was in there was completely washed out and all the cinderblock and foundation collapsed on it,” Jared explained. He added that there’s now “probably two foot, three foot of water in there.”

Chris Martin from the Brockport Fire Department said they are investigating the cause.

“To our understanding, [a contractor] had repaired the break, and after having the amount of water that was flowing into the apartment, we don’t know if there was a second break or if the first break wasn’t properly repaired,” Martin said.

Jared, his girlfriend, and their four pets are currently displaced. Despite the ordeal, Jared is grateful for their safety.

“It could have been a lot worse, but thankfully it wasn’t,” he remarked. The Brockport Fire Department, along with Monroe County emergency crews, are investigating. The water has been turned off, and the Monroe County Special Operations Team is monitoring the situation for any further collapse.

