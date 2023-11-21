Fighting hate and discrimination on National Transgender Day of Remembrance

Monday was the National Transgender Day of Remembrance, and advocacy groups in Rochester held a “Transcending Hate Town Hall” at ImageOut on North Goodman Street.

The goal: addressing hate and discrimination.

As part of the Day of Remembrance, the transgender flag was flown over the state Capitol, and landmarks across the state — including the Fairport Lift Bridge — were light pink, white and blue.

“The main focus on Transgender Day of Remembrance is to bring visibility to the lives lost in the transgender/gender-nonconforming community,” said Javannah Davis.