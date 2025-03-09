Fights erupt at Blue Cross Arena following Section Five championship basketball game

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police responded to the Blue Cross Arena on Saturday night to break up fights that erupted inside the venue just before 10 p.m. as people were leaving the Section Five Championship basketball game between Rush-Henrietta and Fairport.

According to police reports, about a dozen people were involved in the altercations. Officers quickly intervened and escorted those involved out of the building.

There were no injuries and no arrests were made.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses A.I.