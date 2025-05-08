Film starring actor with Down syndrome will debut at Little Theatre

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The locally produced film “Strait Undercover” will debut at The Little Theatre on Thursday.

The action comedy stars an actor with Down syndrome in a role that doesn’t mention his disability. We also spoke with the star, Race Eberhardt, about what the role means to him.

“This is my big dream. It’s all about to be born in the spotlight. To be a part of it,” Eberhardt said. “I love to be in the spotlight because I was born this way. So this is probably my dream come true.”

The film’s director explains what the film means to the Down syndrome community.

“While it does have a star that has a disability, the film is not at all about disabilities and it was really our way to create something different,” Benjamin Gonyo said. “So many times you see a film with a person, with a hero that has a disability, and it’s all about that.”

Doors open at The Little Theatre at 6:30 p.m. and the screening starts half an hour later. You can get tickets here. There’s only one screening in Rochester, but the film is set to be released on streaming services this summer.

