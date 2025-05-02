Filmmaker speaks about her short film at Rochester International Film Festival

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The 67th annual Rochester International Film Festival kicked off Thursday night at the George Eastman Museum’s Dryden Theatre.

Dozens of independent movies will be shown for free during the festival. Former Rochester television journalist and filmmaker Allison Norlian is entering the film festival for the first time.

Her short film “Thirteen” tells the story of a mother who tries to have a bat mitzvah for her disabled daughter, but her synagogue refuses to break from tradition.

“I hope people see that people with disabilities are full humans like everyone else with the same desires for love and safety and health and wealth, and I hope it creates a more passionate world,” Norlian said.

The Rochester International Film Festival continues through Saturday night. The screenings begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, 3 p.m. on Saturday for a matinee, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. You can learn more here.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI