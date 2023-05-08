Filmmakers in Syracuse seek 1,300 extras

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — A movie being filmed in the Syracuse area is looking for 1,300 people to be extras, reports Syracuse.com.

Details of the movie including the title, cast, or plot, haven’t been announced yet. However, the filmmakers have announced that they’re looking for people between the ages 18 to 30 to be background actors for scenes involving prom and college parties.

You can apply to be an extra here. Once you sign up, you will receive an email with instructions.

According to Syracuse.com, this film will likely be the largest production in the Syracuse area since “The Binge” was filmed there in 2019. That film, a parody of The Purge, featured stars including stars like Vince Vaughn.