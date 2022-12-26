Final lantern lit on Brighton menorah to celebrate Hanukkah
BRIGHTON, N.Y. — People joined town officials at the Twelve Corners in Brighton to light the last lantern on the menorah on Sunday, the second to last night of Hanukkah.
Faith leaders say the message behind the festival of lights is still very important.
“We’re living in a world where there’s still some darkness. And I don’t mean darkness just when the sun goes down. I mean spiritual darkness,” said Rabbi Nechemiah Vogel. “There’s a lot of stuff out there that needs to be transformed and lighting the menorah is that idea of that light will drive away darkness.”
The celebration also included raffles, donuts, latkes and goody bags for the kids. The final night of Hanukkah is Monday. Here are locations for the giant menorahs this year:
- Washington Square Park (Downtown at Clinton Avenue & Court Street)
- Twelve Corners in Brighton
- Kessler Family Chabad Center in Brighton
- Pittsford Village Four Corners (Route 31 & South Main)
- Wegmans in Pittsford Plaza
- Tops in Tops Brighton Plaza
- East Avenue & Sibley Place
- Corner of Clover Street & Stone Road in Pittsford
- Four Corners in Penfield (Route 441 & Five Mile Line Road)
- Kennelly Park in Fairport
- Mendon Town Hall in Honeoye Falls
- Frontier Commons, 1225 Jefferson Road in Henrietta
- Billboard ad on Route 590 North
