Final march held to ‘Stop the Violence’ in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Another march calling for an end to violence in Rochester was held Wednesday by United in Hope and Healing of Monroe County.

The march started at the RTS terminal on St. Paul Street downtown and ended on East Avenue. Organizers say that’s the furthest they’ve ever marched.

During the march, they called on the mayor and city and Monroe County officials to demonstrate their commitment to breaking the cycle of violence.

It was the last march planned for the year