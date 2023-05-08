Final prep underway for PGA Championship

PITTSFORD, N.Y. – Golf fans may be coming for the PGA championship at Oak Hill, but they’ll also be visiting local hotels, businesses, and restaurants.

The tournament’s economic impact is expected to generate nearly $200 million in our region.

County leaders say it’s like a down payment on the region’s hard work and economic success.

Over 200,000 spectators are expected.

Organizers with Visit Rochester said they’re preparing to welcome tourists with signage across the region. This includes welcome signs at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport.

QR codes will be directing tourists to Visit Rochester’s homepage, where CEO and President Don Jeffries said they can find recommendations on where to eat, where to learn about the region’s history, and so much more.

Five billboards will also be going up on Interstates 490 and 590.

County Executive Adam Bello and Rochester Mayor Malik Evans said the preparation has involved months of collaboration.

“Think of all that it’s going to bring to our area,” said Bello. “We need this now more than we ever needed it before.”

“The [Rochester] Lilac Festival will be going on at this time, there will be so much action, and places for people to be able to go to in addition to enjoying golf,” said Evans. “They’ll be getting great meals, enjoying a stroll through historic spots, maybe even Strong museum or [RMSC].”

Jeffries said Visit Rochester is closely monitoring hotel availability. You may be able to find something open if you’re lucky. But keep in mind, you may be spending over $600 dollars if you plan on staying in the city’s center.

PGA Director Bryan Karns said he’s thrilled to be in Rochester for Oak Hill’s fourth PGA Championship. Karns lived here from 2017 to 2019, and said he knows firsthand how welcoming the community can be.

“It really means a lot when people say this is going to be a good place,” he said. “We heard about the grocery store that everyone loved, so many great restaurants, the club, the membership and support of the community. As shocking as it is to believe, there are places where we go and we don’t get that level of support.”

The PGA Championship starts on Sunday. News10NBC will air a special PGA preview at 7:30 p.m. Thursday to keep you up-to-date on everything you need to know ahead of one of the biggest events in Rochester.