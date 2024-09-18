Finalists for National Toy Hall of Fame will be revealed Wednesday

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Strong National Museum of Play will unveil on Wednesday which 12 toys have a chance at reaching legendary status.

These toys will be the finalists for the National Toy Hall of Fame. A few of them will be inducted into the hall of fame based on input from toy experts and the public.

Since 1998, the hall of fame recognizes toys that have inspired creative play and have been popular over long periods of time. The finalists will be unveiled at 10 a.m. We’ll update this story with the list.