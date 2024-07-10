Finger Lakes area may see tornado on Wednesday; How common is that?

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The severe storms on Wednesday could bring flooding, lightning damaging winds, and a small tornado to the region.

The Finger Lakes area is the most likely to see a small tornado stemming from the remnants of Storm Beryl. How common are tornadoes in the Rochester region? There has been about 30 since the year 1950.

The longest tornado traveled 15 miles back in 1998 and the most recent was an EF2 tornado in July 2022, which both happened in Wyoming County. The strongest tornado the region has seen is an EF2, with three total recorded in Wyoming County and one in Wayne County.