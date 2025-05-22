Finger Lakes awarded nearly $6 million in support of projects across the region

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Thursday the Finger Lakes will be one of the regions being awarded funding for projects across the area through the state’s Restore New York Communities Initiative.

Hochul said more than $50 million will be given to 50 projects across New York, with the Finger Lakes set to get nearly $6 million.

This funding will support six different projects in the region, including one right in Rochester. $2 million of that funding is set to go to Monroe County to convert the Times Square Building into apartments.

Another chunk of the funding, $1 million, will go to the City of Geneva for a revitalization project to the vacant DeSales High School on Madison Street, adding commercial offices and residential units to the building.

Here is a list of the other areas who will get some of the funding:

Village of Dansville: $710,000 to restore a three-story vacant building on Main Street into one and two bedroom affordable apartments.

$710,000 to restore a three-story vacant building on Main Street into one and two bedroom affordable apartments. Town of Macedon: $480,000 to renovate and restore 103 Main Street into a restaraunt and loft-style apartments.

$480,000 to renovate and restore 103 Main Street into a restaraunt and loft-style apartments. Village of Medina: $850,000 to restore the Waters Building on Main Street.

$850,000 to restore the Waters Building on Main Street. Village of Phelps: $900,000 to restore and revitalize the Phelps Hotel on Main Street, which has been vacant for about 40 years.

Hochul says these revitalizations and rehabilitations are “vital to make downtowns thrive,” and that Restore New York supports revitalization efforts with funds to “help remove and reduce blight, reinvigorate communities and generate new residential and economic opportunities statewide.”

See the full list of Restore New York projects below: