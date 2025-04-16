Finger Lakes County Music Festival announces this year’s music lineup

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

PALMYRA, N.Y. — The full line-up is out for the Finger Lakes Country Music Festival in Palmyra.

Country music star Dustin Lynch will headline along with special guest RaeLynn, who was featured on season two of NBC’s “The Voice,” and is touring with Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton.

The fourth annual festival is Saturday, June 14th at the Wayne County Fairgrounds.

People will get to enjoy craft beer, a clambake, food trucks, camping and more. Tickets start at 55-dollars and are on sale now. To learn more about the event, click here.