Local families to receive inflation relief checks, tax cuts in New York state budget

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Lawmakers continued to vote on the state budget, and new information revealed how it will affect residents in the Finger Lakes region.

Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that more than half a million households in the area will receive inflation refund checks in the coming months. Additionally, more than 450,000 middle-class families in the Finger Lakes will benefit from tax cuts.

The budget also expands New York’s child tax credit. Hochul said more than 100,000 families in the region will receive an annual tax credit for each child.

“That’s why this moment is more important than ever before. That we find a path to understand that cry for help, and help them financially,” Hochul said.

Hochul stated that the inflation checks will return $2 billion to New York taxpayers.

Joint tax filers with incomes up to $150,000 a year will receive a $400 check. Those making between $150,000 and $300,000 will get $300. Single tax filers with incomes up to $75,000 will receive $200, while those earning between $75,000 and $150,000 will get $150.

There is no word yet on when these checks will be distributed.

