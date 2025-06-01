Finger Lakes Toy and Collectors Expo debuts, benefits local food pantry

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PALMYRA, N.Y. – The first-ever Finger Lakes Toy and Collectors Expo took place on Saturday at the Palmyra Community Center. The event aimed to gather popular collectible items in one location.

Organizers said the expo featured new and vintage toys, comic books, vinyl records, and coins.

“It’s the first time we’ve done a toy and collector show, John and myself, and you just don’t know what you’re going to get, you don’t know how many vendors are going to sign up, you don’t know who’s going to show up from the community. But overall, I think we had a great turnout,” co-organizer Joseph Navarra said.

The event supported a good cause, with all admission proceeds going to the Palmyra-Macedon Food Pantry. More than $700 was raised.

