Finger Lakes Toy and Collectors Expo to debut in Palmyra this weekend

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

PALMYRA, N.Y. – The first-ever Finger Lakes Toy and Collectors Expo is set to take place in Palmyra Saturday, May 31.

Joseph Navarra, an organizer of the expo, says there will be new toys, vintage toys, action figures, comic books, vinyl records, coins, and more at the expo on Saturday.

“We’re trying to take a lot of the most common things that people collect and try to have them in one location,” said Navarra.

The event will be held at the Palmyra Community Center on Stafford Street Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission into the event is $3, which kids 12 and under free. All admission fees from the expo will be donated to Palmyra food pantries. Visitors can also bring a food item to receive a $1 discount on admission.

AI assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News10NBC uses AI.