Finger Lakes Workforce Development to host free open house at MCC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – All Monroe County residents are invited to see first-hand industry technologies that drive the future of work at the Finger Lakes Workforce Development (FWD) Center open house.

The event will show how FWD Center programming in robotics, AR/VR, automation, information technology, and skilled trades can lead to in-demand jobs that provide financial independence.

It will be on Monday, August 12 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Finger Lakes Workforce Development Center on MCC’s Downtown Campus at 321 State St., 5th and 6th floors, Rochester. There is parking in Lot AA.

Highlights:

Funding assistance is available to people who register for non-credit programming

Self-guided tours and equipment demonstrations

Program information sessions

Learn about career exploration, counseling services, and job placement assistance

The first 50 attendees will receive tickets to a Red Wings baseball game on 8/13

Free food & games