Fire at abandoned house on Columbia Avenue determined to be arson

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire at an abandoned house at the corner of Columbia Avenue and Day Place was intentionally set, say investigators with the Rochester Fire Department.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on Thursday. Crews arrived and saw flames coming from the basement window, which eventually spread to the first and second floors.

It took firefighters nearly 40 minutes to put out the flames and they found no one inside while searching the house. No one was injured.