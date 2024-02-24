Fire at Glenwood and Tacoma remains under investigation

Firefighters battle blaze at vacant home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Multiple calls for a house on fire Saturday afternoon led crews to believe two homes were engulfed.

It happened in the area of Glenwood Avenue and Tacoma Street, on the city’s northwest side. That home was vacant.

Rochester firefighters say the confusion about two homes being on fire stemmed from callers being confused about their location.

The cause remains under investigation. The fire is believed to have started on the porch of the home.