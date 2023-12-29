Fire at grain processing plant in Phelps under investigation

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

PHELPS, N.Y. — A fire at a grain processing plant in Ontario County is under investigation. The fire took place at Sheppard Grain on Maryland Road in Phelps at around noon Thursday.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office says firefighters arrived on the scene and found a building on the property fully engulfed in flames. More than a dozen fire companies responded and were able to knock down the flames within minutes. Nobody was injured.

Officials say they expect more information to be released on Friday.