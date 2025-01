CONESUS, N.Y. – There was a fire at a home at 5736 Decola Shores Road in Conesus on Saturday.

A News10NBC photojournalist was at the scene and saw damage to the roof of the home.

This is a developing story.

We have reached out to the Conesus Fire Department and Livingston County Office of Emergency Management for information and will update this story as we learn more.