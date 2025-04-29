Fire at house on Genesee Park Boulevard leaves siding melted

Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire overnight at a house on Genesee Park Boulevard on the city’s southwest side left the siding completely melted.

News10NBC’s crew saw Rochester firefighters battling the flames around midnight. Crews brought the fire under control in around 45 minutes.

We’ve reached out to the Rochester Fire Department to learn the cause the fire and if anyone was home at the time. Check back for updates.