Fire at old Hawkeye Plant on St. Paul Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There was a two-alarm fire in the loading dock at the old Hawkeye Plant on St. Paul Street on Thursday. The plant was vacant and no one was injured.

Rochester Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano said, “We found heavy smoke conditions in the loading dock areas right behind me. The crews made an aggressive attack, pulling down the ceilings in the loading dock area, opening it up, trying to find the origin of the fire.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.