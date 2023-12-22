Fire at Plymouth Gardens quickly brought under control; Nobody injured

The News10NBC Team details breaking News, Traffic and Weather.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nobody was hurt in a fire Friday afternoon at the Plymouth Gardens apartment building on South Plymouth Avenue.

Rochester fire officials say the fire — a stove fire in a seventh-floor apartment in which the fire traveled to the cabinets above the stove — was called in at about 4:30 p.m. and was under control by 4:47 p.m. Firefighters were on the scene afterward due to smoke rising to upper floors.

Rochester Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano said nobody was in the apartment. Fire officials say the investigation continues.