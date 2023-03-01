Fire breaks out at corner of Monroe Ave and Meigs Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — An intense fire broke out at a business on the corner of Monroe Avenue and Meigs Street on Wednesday.

It’s believed to have started at a business next to a barbershop. Our photojournalist on the scene spoke to a man who lived in an apartment right behind the fiery building. Fortunately, he made it out but the same can’t be said for his belongings.

“It looks like that damage reached all the way up to my apartment possibly and I might not have my place anymore,” said Louis Gordon whose apartment was damaged by fire.

There’s no word on what caused that fire yet.