Fire breaks out at historic log cabin on Lake Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled a fire at a log cabin, a historic home built in the early 1900s, on Thursday morning.
The fire at the cabin on Lake Avenue near the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery and Winchester Street broke out just after midnight. Firefighters contained the fire to the back of the cabin. No one was hurt.