Fire breaks out at home on Lexington Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester firefighters battled flames at a home on Lexington Avenue off Lake Avenue on Monday evening.
The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. News10NBC’s crew saw dozens of firefighters at the scene removing debris from the home. We’re reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information and are waiting to hear back.