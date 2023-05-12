Fire breaks out at Pembroke Street home

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire broke out at a home on Pembroke Street in Rochester just before 5 p.m. on Thursday. No one was home at the time.

When Rochester firefighters arrived, flames were spreading from the first floor of the home. Crews were able to keep the fire contained to the back of the first floor. It took seven fire companies and just about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.

The Red Cross is assisting the two adults and the child who were displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.