Fire burns car and spreads to home on Electric Avenue
Updates on local, state and national News are detailed by the News10NBC Morning Team, along with traffic, sports and the weather forecast.
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire broke out in a driveway, burning part of a car before spreading to a nearby home on Electric Avenue on Thursday morning.
News10NBC’s photojournalist saw firefighters respond around 3 a.m. and assess the damage to the back of the car and front of the house.
We’ve reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information. Check back for updates