Fire burns car and spreads to home on Electric Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire broke out in a driveway, burning part of a car before spreading to a nearby home on Electric Avenue on Thursday morning.

News10NBC’s photojournalist saw firefighters respond around 3 a.m. and assess the damage to the back of the car and front of the house.

We’ve reached out to the Rochester Fire Department for more information. Check back for updates