Fire causes major damage to vacant home on Oriole Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A fire early Saturday caused major damage to a vacant house on Oriole Street.

It took the Rochester Fire Department around 40 minutes to get the fire at 76 Oriole St., a two-and-a-half-story vacant house, under control. Firefighters responded at 5:22 a.m. and found heavy fire conditions on the first and second floors. They searched for any people in the house and found none, and worked to extinguish the fire. RG&E was on hand to secure the gas and electric to the house.

According to the Fire Department, the house has major damage on the first floor, second floor, basement, roof and attic.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.